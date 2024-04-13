Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $42.66 million and $1.82 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004341 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.