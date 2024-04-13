MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 5.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,838,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $63.42 on Friday, hitting $1,444.14. 539,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,594.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,519.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

