Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.8 %

ROST stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

