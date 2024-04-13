Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 170 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.