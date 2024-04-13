Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

