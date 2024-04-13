Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $24,857,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Company Profile



CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

