Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 521,228 shares during the period.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $68.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.