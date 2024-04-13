Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

GM stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

