Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

