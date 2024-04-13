Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Radware worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Radware by 63.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

RDWR stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

