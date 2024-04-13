Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,949 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,555 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $20.91 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $572.52 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

