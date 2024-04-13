Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 6,562,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

