McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 25.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IVV opened at $513.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.04. The stock has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

