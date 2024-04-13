McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Cut by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,309. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.