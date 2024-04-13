Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LIPO stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

