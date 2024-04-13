Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.