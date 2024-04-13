Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,940. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

