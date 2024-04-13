Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.32

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.32 and last traded at $257.27, with a volume of 405259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.