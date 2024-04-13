Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 5,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATE. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

