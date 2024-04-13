Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.69

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $13.80. Man Wah shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 300 shares.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.