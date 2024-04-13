Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$192.00 and last traded at C$192.00, with a volume of 2004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$192.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Laurentian set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. On average, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8109648 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total value of C$1,043,200.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

