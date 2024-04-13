MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

