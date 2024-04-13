Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.20. Maiden shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 352,953 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,225.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

