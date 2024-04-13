Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.14 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $157,564.59 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011613 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,495.62 or 0.99851127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011111 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000522 USD and is down -17.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $190,700.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

