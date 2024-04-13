Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 6,544,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 35,887,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,208,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 1,900,730 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

