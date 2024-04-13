Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $19.51 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

