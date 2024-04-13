Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE opened at $19.51 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lovesac by 39.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

