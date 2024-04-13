Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PDD by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 45.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $16,610,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,916,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,205. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.