Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,622,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.06. 1,931,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,356. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.71 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average of $223.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.