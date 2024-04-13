Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 48,200 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $751.64. 2,495,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The stock has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

