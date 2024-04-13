Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $8.03 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE remained flat at $92.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,905,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

