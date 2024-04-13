Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $29.85 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,846,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $622.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

