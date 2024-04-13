Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 49,300 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.80. 1,476,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

