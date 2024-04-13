Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 320,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,732,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 298,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 178,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IJR stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

