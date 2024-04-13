Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 159,400 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

