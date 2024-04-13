Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 1.8 %

Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 8,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.75%.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

