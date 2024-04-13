Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MSTR opened at $1,479.58 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,225.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $107,796,968 over the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

