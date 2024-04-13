Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

