Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

