Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,863 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

