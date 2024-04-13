Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Loews by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after acquiring an additional 228,660 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. 801,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,787. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

