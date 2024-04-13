Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GE traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,198. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

