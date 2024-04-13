Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,072,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

