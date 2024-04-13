Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $20.16 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,310,262 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

