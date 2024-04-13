Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

LIPO stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

