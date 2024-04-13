Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 9,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

