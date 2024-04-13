Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

