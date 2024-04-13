Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 105,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $303.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,408,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,927,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,874. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

