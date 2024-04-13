Lauer Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 86,294,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,677,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

