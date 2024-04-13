Lauer Wealth LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 9,808,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

